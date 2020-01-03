ATP Cup: Cameron Norrie gives Great Britain a winning start against Bulgaria

Cameron Norrie converted six of 10 break points, including one to clinch victory against Dimitar Kuzmanov

Cameron Norrie ensured Great Britain started the inaugural ATP Cup with a victory after battling past Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov in three sets.

British number two Norrie, ranked 53rd, won 6-2 3-6 6-2 against the world number 423 in Sydney.

Dan Evans takes on US Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov in the second singles match later on Friday.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury then play the doubles rubber in the best-of-three tie.

After taking on Bulgaria, Britain face Belgium on 5 January and Moldova on 7 January in their other round-robin ties.

If it had not been for Andy Murray's late decision to use his protected world ranking of two, Great Britain might not have qualified for the inaugural event because their other players may not have been ranked high enough.

But then the 32-year-old Scot, who only had career-saving hip surgery last January, announced on Saturday he would not play after "a setback" with the pelvic injury he has been nursing since the Davis Cup finals in November.

James Ward was called up alongside British number one Evans and Norrie as the singles players, with doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Salisbury completing the five-man team.

Britain are being led by captain Tim Henman, the former world number four and four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, at the ATP Cup

The 24-nation event features six groups of four teams, who each play three round-robin ties. The ties - comprising two singles matches and one doubles - are best of three.

The six group winners, plus the best two runners-up, will progress to the quarter-finals.

What else happened on the opening day?

Norway earned a shock win over the United States in Group D. Talented 21-year-old Casper Ruud led them to victory by beating big-serving John Isner in three sets.

The Americans had led through Taylor Fritz's straight-sets win over Viktor Durasovic but Ruud saved two match points before levelling the tie with a 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 win over the world number 19 in two hours and 43 minutes.

Ruud then teamed up with Durasovic to beat Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek and spark jubilant celebrations from the Norway squad.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov led their nation, who were runners-up at the Davis Cup finals in November, to a 3-0 win over Greece in Group F, while Britain's Group C rivals Belgium also eased to a 3-0 victory over Moldova.