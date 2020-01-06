ATP Cup: Kevin Anderson helps South Africa beat Chile

Kevin Anderson was a career-high fifth in the world last February, but has dropped to 147th after missing the second half of the season

Former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson says he is still capable of winning a Grand Slam after earning his first win since knee surgery as South Africa beat Chile at the ATP Cup.

Anderson, 33, pushed Novak Djokovic on Saturday in his first match since July, before easing past Cristian Garin 6-0 6-3 in Australia on Monday.

It helped South Africa earn their first win at the inaugural 24-team event.

Croatia and Japan moved closer to the quarter-finals with their second wins.

Anderson, who lost to Djokovic in the 2018 Wimbledon final, was ranked eighth when he suffered a knee injury during last year's tournament at the All England Club.

He missed the rest of the 2019 season as a result and needed surgery in September, but has not looked far from his best at the ATP Cup on his return.

Anderson, who also reached the 2017 US Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal, needed just one hour and 14 minutes to beat world number 33 Garin.

That clinched the tie for South Africa following Lloyd Harris's 6-4 6-4 victory over Nicolas Jarry, before Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse beat Garin and Jarry 1-6 6-3 10-7 in the doubles to complete the whitewash.

"My best ranking is top five, so I would like to get back there," Anderson said, who is now the world number 147.

"I want to win a Masters series. I'm definitely a good enough tennis player to do that. I've put myself in good positions but haven't quite taken that step.

"And then, obviously, the grand prize in tennis: a Grand Slam. I've been in two finals. That's the ultimate goal for me. It's one that I really feel like I have a good chance of doing it."