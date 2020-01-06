Qatar Open: Kyle Edmund beaten by Filip Krajinovic in first match of season

Edmund missed out on a place in the Great Britain team for the ongoing ATP Cup in Australia

British number three Kyle Edmund was beaten by Filip Krajinovic in his first match of 2020 at the Qatar Open.

Edmund, 24, won the first set but fell to a 6-4 3-6 3-6 defeat by the Serb - the world number 40.

The Briton, who also led by a break early in the decider, had a disappointing 2019 season which saw him slip down the rankings to his current position of 69.

Sixth seed Krajinovic will play Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the last 16.