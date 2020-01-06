Qatar Open: Kyle Edmund beaten by Filip Krajinovic in first match of season
-
British number three Kyle Edmund was beaten by Filip Krajinovic in his first match of 2020 at the Qatar Open.
Edmund, 24, won the first set but fell to a 6-4 3-6 3-6 defeat by the Serb - the world number 40.
The Briton, who also led by a break early in the decider, had a disappointing 2019 season which saw him slip down the rankings to his current position of 69.
Sixth seed Krajinovic will play Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the last 16.