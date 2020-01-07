ATP Cup: Great Britain beat Moldova to keep hopes alive

Dan Evans celebrated with his British team-mates, who are led by Tim Henman, after clinching the tie

Great Britain gave themselves the chance of reaching the ATP Cup quarter-finals by sweeping aside Moldova in their final group tie in Sydney.

Knowing defeat would mean elimination, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans won their singles against Alexander Cozbinov and Radu Albot to clinch victory.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury sealed a 3-0 win with a 6-2 6-2 success over Albot and Cozbinov in the doubles.

Britain will qualify if Belgium beat Bulgaria 2-1 later on Tuesday.

If Bulgaria beat Belgium - by any score - they will progress as Group C winners with three victories from three ties, including a 2-1 triumph over Britain in Friday's opener.

That would leave Britain finishing second, although they could still progress as one of the two best runners-up - depending on other results.

The ATP Cup is a new 24-nation knockout tournament that has been set up by the men's professional tour to kick off the 2020 season.

It features six groups of four teams, who each play three round-robin ties in an event played in three Australian cities - Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The six group winners, plus the best two runners-up, will progress to the quarter-finals.

After losing to Bulgaria, Britain recovered to beat Belgium on Sunday and give themselves hope of progressing.