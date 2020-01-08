Adelaide International: Johanna Konta withdraws as 'precautionary' measure

Konta reached the second round of the 2019 Australian Open

Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of next week's Adelaide International as a "precautionary" measure.

The 28-year-old world number 12 has been managing a knee condition for much of the last year.

On Monday, she lost in three sets to Barbara Strycova in the first round of the Brisbane International.

That was her first match since September's US Open, and will be the only one she plays before the Australian Open begins on 20 January.

British number one Konta will head to Melbourne next week to spend time on the practice courts in the run up to the season's first Grand Slam.