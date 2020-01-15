Auckland Classic: Kyle Edmund beats Andreas Seppi to reach quarter-finals

Britain's Kyle Edmund has a career high of 14 in the world rankings

British number three Kyle Edmund beat Andreas Seppi to reach the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic.

The 25-year-old recovered from a break down in the second set to beat the experienced Italian 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

He will play American world number 20 John Isner in the last eight.

Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open two years ago but has since fallen to 69 in the rankings going into this year's event, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

British number one Dan Evans will play his Adelaide Open quarter-final against Russia's Andrey Rublev on Thursday.