Australian Open 2020: Harriet Dart beats Giulia Gatto-Monticone to reach first round

Dart will compete in her fourth Grand Slam main draw after playing at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last year

Harriet Dart became the fourth British woman to reach this year's Australian Open first round after she won her final qualifying match.

Dart, 23, won 6-1 6-3 against Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone in Melbourne.

The world number 169, who lost in the first round last year, joins Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter in the main draw.

She will find out her opponent when qualifying is completed and the winners are placed in the draw.

The Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam of 2020, starts at Melbourne Park on Monday.