Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski out in Adelaide International semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski
Jamie Murray (left) won the Australian Open men's doubles alongside Bruno Soares in 2016 but now partners fellow Briton Neal Skupski (right)
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been beaten in the semi-final of the Adelaide International.

The pair lost 5-7 6-3 15-13 to fourth seeds Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in a match that lasted one hour 49 minutes.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeec Ram lost 6-3 6-4 to Manuel Gonzalez and Frabrice Martin in the other semi-final.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Monday. The men's doubles draw will take place during the first week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured