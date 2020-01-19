Andy Murray injury: Bob Bryan says Briton has 'a lot of years left' as a player

Bob Bryan (left) and Murray practised together at Queens Club last June

Andy Murray has "a lot of years left" at the top level of tennis, says American doubles legend Bob Bryan.

Murray, 32, pulled out of this week's Australian Open, and two more events in February, with a pelvic injury and has not put a time frame on his return.

But Bryan, who inspired Murray to have the same career-saving hip surgery as he had in 2018, has quelled doubts about the Briton's future.

"I expect to see him back before too long," said Bryan.

"He just wants to be extra careful because he knows he has got a lot of years ahead and he doesn't want to screw it up right after surgery."

Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Murray broke down in tears at last year's Australian Open, revealing he thought he would have to retire after a swansong at Wimbledon six months later.

However, regular conversations with 23-time Grand Slam doubles winner Bryan encouraged the Scot to have the hip resurfacing operation - where a metal cap is put over the femur head - which revived his career.

Bryan, 41, had the same surgery in 2018 and was playing doubles alongside twin brother Mike five months later.

Murray returned to the doubles court in June, winning the Queen's title alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez in his first tournament since being operated on by renowned hip surgeon Sarah Muirhead-Allwood last January.

A return to singles action came in August before the former world number one won the Antwerp Open title in October.

The pelvic problem flared up during the Davis Cup in November, sidelining Murray for the majority of Britain's run to the semi-finals, and he has not played since.

"I asked him about his speed and his strength and he says it is right where it was," added Bryan.

"The other injury is unrelated, a freak thing.

"He is working on it. He is seeing everyone and he will figure it out. He will be back strong."