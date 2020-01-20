Australian Open: Naomi Osaka through to second round

Naomi Osaka wrapped up victory in one hour 20 minutes

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Naomi Osaka began the defence of her Australian Open title with a straight-sets win over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

The Japanese third seed won 6-2 6-4 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka, who started slowly before finishing strongly, broke the net with one of her serves as she booked a second-round encounter with China's Saisai Zheng in Melbourne.

Favourite Serena Williams opens her campaign on Monday, with world number one Ashleigh Barty also in action.

Osaka is joined in the second round by Croatian 13th seed Petra Martic, who beat American Christina McHale 6-3 6-0 and will face 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist Julia Goerges of Germany next.

The opening Grand Slam of the year went ahead as scheduled on Monday after air quality improved in Melbourne.

Last week's qualifying event had been disrupted by delays because of the air pollution caused by widespread bushfires.