Australian Open: Defending champion Novak Djokovic eases into third round

From the section

Novak Djokovic is seeded second at this year's Australian Open

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made short work of Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito as he progressed to the Australian Open third round on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, chasing a 17th Grand Slam and eighth Australian Open, won 6-1 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 35 minutes.

The Serb now faces Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka after he knocked out British number one Dan Evans in straight sets.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also into the last 32 after opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew injured.

Organisers said the 36-year-old German had a muscle strain.

Greece's Tsitsipas, 21, will face Canadian Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round.

Among the other men playing second-round matches on Wednesday are 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, Italian seeds Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini, and Spanish ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

You can listen to live commentary on some of the day's action from 07:00 GMT on Tennis Breakfast on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary.