Australian Open: Belinda Bencic beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach third round

Belinda Bencic reached the semi-final of last year's US Open

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Swiss Belinda Bencic overcame Jelena Ostapenka in a fluctuating match to the reach the Australian Open third round.

The sixth seed, 22, lost four games in a row in both sets but still managed to win 7-5 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Play was delayed on the outside courts on Thursday because of the dust and mud that came down with the rain in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The courts had to be power-washed with the start delayed by three hours on most of them.

Briton Heather Watson's second-round match against 16th seed Elise Mertens is scheduled second on court 22 but may not start until about 05:00 GMT.

In one of only three matches to start on schedule at 00:00 (11am local time), Croatia's 19th seed Donna Vekic beat France's Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2 to join Bencic in the third round.