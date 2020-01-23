Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev into third round

Daniil Medvedev received treatment after suffering a nosebleed when he led 5-0 in the second set

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez.

The 23-year-old, beaten in September's US Open final, had a nosebleed in the second set but won 7-5 6-1 6-3 in just over two hours on Margaret Court Arena.

The Russian served 19 aces as he took control against 22-year-old Martinez, playing in only his second Grand Slam.

He will face Jaume Munar or Alexei Popyrin in the last 32.