Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open by Wang Qiang in third round

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been knocked out of the Australian Open, losing 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang in the third round.

The defeat means the 38-year-old American's quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on.

Wang served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but Williams broke her for the first time and then won a tie-break to level at one set all.

The 27th seed recovered and sealed victory on her third match point.

