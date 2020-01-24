Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open by Wang Qiang in third round
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been knocked out of the Australian Open, losing 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang in the third round.
The defeat means the 38-year-old American's quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on.
Wang served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but Williams broke her for the first time and then won a tie-break to level at one set all.
The 27th seed recovered and sealed victory on her third match point.
