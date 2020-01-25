Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Second seed Karolina Pliskova has been knocked out of the Australian Open in a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) third-round loss to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Pliskova's struggled with her returning game against the 30th seed who had lost their previous six matches.
The 75-minute first set, which saw only two of the 16 break points converted, was decided in a tie-break when the Czech made an error on her forehand.
Another Pliskova forehand error gave the Russian victory in Melbourne.
"I'm really happy, but will realise it later because I'm still focusing on the next point," joked 28-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist last year.
"I did enjoy the match - to beat Karolina for the first time was amazing.
"I won the Australian junior title twice, it makes me think I can win the senior crown."
Pavlyuchenkova will next play 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, who was made to fight by Camila Giorgi but managed to win 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-3.
It was a battle between Giorgi's aggression and Kerber's defence with the Italian's 65 unforced errors key as the German 17th seed went through.