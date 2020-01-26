Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands into mixed doubles second round
|2020 Australian Open
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won a heated mixed doubles first-round match against Barbora Strycova and Marcelo Melo which featured a 10-minute delay over a disputed umpire's call.
Strycova called a decision "a joke" as the players argued in the second game of the match.
Murray and Mattek-Sands went on to win 3-6 6-4 10-7 against the top seeds.
In the men's doubles, Britain's Jonny O'Mara and Argentine Marcelo Arevalo are through to the quarter-finals.
They beat Australian seventh seeds John Peers and Michael Venus 6-4 7-6 (9-7).