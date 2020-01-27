Australian Open: Simona Halep beats Elise Mertens to reach quarter-finals

Simona Halep is into her fourth Australian Open quarter-final

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February

Fourth seed Simona Halep overcame a gutsy display from Elise Mertens to secure her place in the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-4 win.

The 2018 finalist was a break up in the first set and two breaks up in the second but saw her advantage eroded by the Belgian 16th seed in both sets.

However, Halep responded by moving up gears, and eventually won in one hour 37 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The Romanian will play Anett Kontaveit or Iga Swietek, 18, in the last eight.

Mertens adopted a higher-risk strategy in the match, where she produced more winners but also more errors - 38 to Halep's eight. But she still pushed Halep to the limit, which reminded the Romanian of their encounter in 2019.

"I played Elise in the Doha final last year - I led by a set and was up 4-2 but lost the match," said Halep, who has yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year.

"I knew I had to stay focused today. I was a little nervous at 4-3 but was strong enough to finish."

Halep gestured to her box on occasions. The Wimbledon champion had previously revealed she would be donating A$200 (£104) to bushfire relief every time she gave her Australian coach Darren Cahill a hard time.

"Darren is counting the looks," she said. "Was I worse than the last match? Yes. But it's for a good cause. He said he would tell me the total at the end of the tournament."