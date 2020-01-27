Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal battled past rival Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling four-set match to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Nadal, 33, had not dropped a set this tournament before 23rd seed Kyrgios provided his biggest test so far.

Kyrgios, who wore a Kobe Bryant basketball shirt in the warm-up, battled hard but Nadal came through 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal will face Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight.

Nadal and Kyrgios have not always seen eye to eye with the rivalry blowing up last year after a tempestuous meeting in Acapulco.

Afterwards the 19-time Grand Slam champion accused Kyrgios of lacking respect before the Australian responded by calling him "super-salty".

Yet the respect for each other's ability on the court, despite their wildly contrasting styles, has rarely been in doubt.

