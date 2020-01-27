GB Fed Cup squad named for qualifier - no Konta or Boulter

Great Britain had been in the third tier of the Fed Cup for 26 years until they secured promotion to the World Group by beating Kazakhstan in London, April 2019

Neither Johanna Konta nor Katie Boulter will compete for GB in next week's Fed Cup qualifying tie in Slovakia.

Konta is sitting out the competition this year to reduce her workload, while Boulter is still in the early stages of her return from a stress fracture of the back.

In their absence, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will lead the British team in Bratislava.

Naiktha Bains, Katie Swan and Emma Raducanu complete the squad.

The winners will progress to the new 12-team Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.