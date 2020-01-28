Australian Open: Sofia Kenin reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

Sofia Kenin has won three WTA titles

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

American Sofia Kenin reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final with victory over unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.

The 14th seed, who ended American teenager Coco Gauff's run in the previous round, won 6-4 6-4.

She will face Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty or Czech 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova for a place in Saturday's final.

"I'm super excited," said 21-year-old Kenin, 21. "It was a tough match."

Kenin saved three break points at 2-3 in the second set in a near 10-minute game and she said this had been key to the victory.

"After that I got my momentum and started playing better," she said.

World number 78 Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, showed plenty of fighting spirit and saved five set points in the first set before pushing Kenin hard in the second, but ultimately paid the price of 36 unforced errors.