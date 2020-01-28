Australian Open: Sofia Kenin reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Sofia Kenin
Sofia Kenin has won three WTA titles
2020 Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

American Sofia Kenin reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final with victory over unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.

The 14th seed, who ended American teenager Coco Gauff's run in the previous round, won 6-4 6-4.

She will face Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty or Czech 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova for a place in Saturday's final.

"I'm super excited," said 21-year-old Kenin, 21. "It was a tough match."

Kenin saved three break points at 2-3 in the second set in a near 10-minute game and she said this had been key to the victory.

"After that I got my momentum and started playing better," she said.

World number 78 Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, showed plenty of fighting spirit and saved five set points in the first set before pushing Kenin hard in the second, but ultimately paid the price of 36 unforced errors.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured