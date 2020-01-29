Australian Open: Simona Halep overwhelms Anett Kontaveit to make semi-finals

Simona Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018, losing to Caroline Wozniacki

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals.

Estonian Kontaveit won the first game but was never in it from that point as Halep raced to a 6-1 6-1 win.

Wimbledon champion Halep won 11 games in a row before the 28th seed managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.

The Romanian, 28, will face Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last four in Melbourne.

"I felt great on court. I feel strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played," said Halep.

The fourth seed is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament and was never in danger of doing so on Rod Laver Arena, totally dominating Kontaveit once she had the first break in the third game of the match.

The 24-year-old, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, had beaten sixth seed Belinda Bencic in 49 minutes in the third round but was on the wrong side of a hammering in the quarter-finals.

Halep moved Kontaveit around the court throughout and was ruthless in knowing when to increase the pace and kill off points, sealing a superb victory with her fifth ace.