Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach semis

Alexander Zverev won the season-ending ATP Finals in 2018

Alexander Zverev is through to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets at the Australian Open.

The German seventh seed beat the Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2, dropping a set for the first time in Melbourne this year.

He lost the first five games in only 16 minutes but bounced back to convert five out of 13 break points.

The 22-year-old will face Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the last four.

World number one Nadal takes on Austrian fifth seed Thiem on the Rod Laver Arena at 08:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Wawrinka, who won the Australian Open in 2014, has now been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the past four Grand Slams.