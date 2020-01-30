Australian Open: Andy Lapthorne beaten by Dylan Alcott in quad wheelchair singles

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Andy Lapthorne was beaten in straight sets by world number one Dylan Alcott in the Australian Open quad wheelchair singles.

The British second seed, playing his second match in the round-robin format, lost 7-5 6-1 in Melbourne.

He managed his only break of serve to level the first set at 5-5 but Australian Alcott took control and won eight of the last nine games.

Lapthorne had defeated David Wagner in his opening match on Wednesday.