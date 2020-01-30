Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach final
|2020 Australian Open
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February
Garbine Muguruza continued her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania's Simona Halep.
The unseeded Spaniard, 26, battled past the fourth seed in a tense 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 semi-final victory.
The two-time Grand Slam champion fought off four set points in the opener and twice came back from a break down in the second.
She will face American Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.
It is Muguruza's first appearance in a Grand Slam final since she won the Wimbledon title in 2017.
More to follow.