Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands lose mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won back-to-back US Open mixed doubles titles in 2018 and 2019

2020 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 20 January to 2 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app; Watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Jamie Murray missed out on an eighth Grand Slam title when he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost to Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

Britain's Murray and his American partner were beaten 5-7 6-4 10-1 by the Croatian-Czech pairing.

It was a first Grand Slam title for Mektic, while Krejcikova retained the title she won with Rajeev Ram in 2019.

Britain's Joe Salisbury is in Sunday's men's doubles final alongside Ram.

