Australian Open: Gordon Reid beaten by Shingo Kunieda in men's wheelchair final
Scot Gordon Reid's hopes of a second Australian Open wheelchair crown were thwarted by Japan's Shingo Kunieda, who won his 10th Melbourne title.
Kunieda's 6-4 6-4 victory earned him his 23rd Grand Slam singles success.
Reid, the 2016 champion, broke twice early in the first set, but Kunieda countered before making a decisive break in the ninth game.
Kunieda was an early break down in the second set but fought back again before taking victory with a forehand winner.