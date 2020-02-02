Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to win 17th Grand Slam

Victory means Novak Djokovic will reclaim the world number one spot from Rafael Nadal on Monday

Novak Djokovic defended his Australian Open crown and won a 17th Grand Slam after digging deep into his physical and mental reserves to beat Dominic Thiem in a gripping five-set final.

The Serbian second seed won 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, 32, twice called the doctor while trailing before fighting back.

Austrian fifth seed Thiem, 26, still awaits his first major title after losing a third Grand Slam final.

Djokovic, who fluctuated from steely brilliance to being emotionally erratic and back again, took the first of two championship points when Thiem pulled a forehand wide.

With Thiem getting plenty of support throughout in the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic celebrated by shushing some of the crowd with his finger on his lip and then pointing to his box.

Djokovic solemnly watched as he was lauded as the 'King of Melbourne' before an emotional winning speech where he talked about the "devastating" Australian bushfires, world conflicts and the death of American basketball great, and his "mentor", Kobe Bryant.

"I would like to say this is a reminder that we should stick together more than ever," Djokovic told the 15,000 crowd.

"Stay close to the people who love you. There are more important things in life."

His latest triumph moves him within three of Swiss Roger Federer's all-time leading tally of 20 men's singles titles, and only two behind Spain's Rafael Nadal, who is on 19.

The Serb's fightback ensured the wait continues for somebody to break the stranglehold of the old guard, with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer having won the past 13 Grand Slam titles.

No other player has won a men's major title since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the US Open title in September 2016.

Djokovic will also return to the top of the world rankings, replacing Nadal, when they are published on Monday.

Fitting final to a dramatic tournament - but Djokovic provides a familiar ending

After an opening Grand Slam of the 2020 season which had pretty much everything, it was fitting that the tournament finished with another thrilling match.

Starting negatively amid a backdrop of devastating bushfires across Australia and players complaining about poor air quality, the mood was lifted across the fortnight by shock wins, incredible fightbacks and another star emerging in the women's game.

When 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Saturday she became the eighth woman to win their first Grand Slam in the past 12 majors.

Thiem, having been a fixture in the top 10 for a number of years and winning 16 ATP titles, is far from being a new kid on the block.

But such has been the dominance of the 'Big Three', the Austrian remains a relative novice in the biggest finals as the younger players struggle to end their impregnability at the Slams.

On this occasion, like when Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the US Open final in September, Djokovic was able to navigate the difficult moments and come through to earn another special triumph.

Djokovic is the first man to win a Grand Slam title in three different decades since the Open era began in 1968.

Now the task of the younger generation is to stop Nadal and Federer doing the same.

Third time unlucky for Thiem

Dominic Thiem now has three Grand Slam runners-up trophies

Thiem has long been considered one of the younger players most likely to end the dominance of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, although many expected that to come on his favoured clay surface at the French Open.

After losing the past two French Open finals to Nadal, he had another chance on the hard courts at Melbourne Park after a superb fortnight.

His game - based on crushing groundstrokes and athleticism - always had the potential to be successful on hard courts and winning his biggest title on the surface at Indian Wells last March appeared to give him added belief.

Yet it was a treacherous road to the final, with the Austrian needing five sets to beat Australian wildcard Alex Bolt in the second round and then facing 10th seed Gael Monfils in the last 16.

Even tougher tests came against top seed Nadal in the quarter-finals and German seventh seed Alexander Zverev in the last four, Thiem coming through these gruelling matches to face Djokovic.

With the men's semi-finals split across Thursday and Friday, Thiem had 24 hours less to recover than his opponent and had spent almost six hours more on court over the fortnight.

That did not look to be a major factor, however, when Thiem moved one set away from finally getting his hands on a Grand Slam trophy at the third attempt.

Perhaps, ultimately, there was an element of fatigue - mental as well as physical - as Djokovic dug deep and Thiem hit 16 unforced errors in the fifth set.

Nevertheless, it appears only a matter of time before Thiem does win that elusive Grand Slam and become only the second Austrian - after 1995 French Open champion Thomas Muster - to win a major singles title.

"You were very close to winning it and you definitely have a lot more time in your career. I am sure you will get a Grand Slam trophy, more than one," Djokovic told him.

A close contest - the statistics Thiem Djokovic Aces 13 9 Double faults 5 5 Win 1st serve 69% 75% Break points won 5/12 5/12 Winners 55 46 Unforced errors 57 57 Total points won 147 157 Fastest serve (km/h) 200 200 1st serve average (km/h) 185 188

