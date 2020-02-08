Fed Cup: Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin win as USA lead Latvia

Williams is unbeaten in 14 Fed Cup singles matches

Serena Williams beat Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead in their Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated 2017 French Open winner Ostapenko 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3).

That came after newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-2 in the first rubber.

"It's been a long journey. It wasn't easy," said world number seven Kenin.

"But I was super happy to come here and play with the team."

Williams added: "I'm really proud of being able to get the win for the team. I'm really excited that I was able to go through it.''

The qualifier, taking place in Everett, Washington, continues from 23:30 GMT with Kenin taking on Ostapenko in the third rubber.

The winners of the best-of-five tie will be one of 12 nations in April's new-look Fed Cup Finals.