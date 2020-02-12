Rotterdam Open: Dan Evans beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

World number 33 Dan Evans defeated a fifth player inside the top 20 this year

British number one Dan Evans is into the Rotterdam Open last eight after coming from a set down to defeat world number 17 Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-3 6-4.

The 29-year-old will now face Gilles Simon or Gael Monfils in his second quarter-final appearance this season.

After going a set down, Evans broke early before taking the second set and then sealed victory on his serve in the 10th game of the deciding set.

Sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut was knocked out by Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Spaniard suffered a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-4) defeat by his compatriot.