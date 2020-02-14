Rotterdam Open: Dan Evans beaten in quarter-finals by Gael Monfils
-
- From the section Tennis
British number one Dan Evans was knocked out of the Rotterdam Open at the quarter-final stage after losing to defending champion Gael Monfils on Friday.
Third seed Monfils came through a tight first set to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.
The Frenchman will face either Serbia's Filip Krajinovic or Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev.
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta will play Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final.
Carreno Busta beat Italian Jannik Sinner 7-5 3-6 7-6 (8-6) while Auger-Aliassime overcame Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4 7-6 (8-6).