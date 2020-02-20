Roger Federer to miss French Open after having knee surgery

Federer will miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami in addition to the French Open

Roger Federer will miss his fourth French Open in the last five years after having knee surgery on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee - which had been "bothering him for a little while" - in Switzerland.

Federer, who won his only Roland Garros title in 2009, said doctors were "very confident of a full recovery".

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed it was the right thing to have done," the 38-year-old said.

In addition to the French Open, which takes place from 24 May-7 June, Federer will also miss the tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami.

Federer reached the semi-finals last year in his first appearance on the Paris clay since 2015.

"See you on the grass!" added the eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was knocked out of last month's Australian Open in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic.

Spain's Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his 13th French Open title, which would see him draw level with Federer on 20 Grand Slams.