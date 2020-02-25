Mexican Open: Kyle Edmund beats Feliciano Lopez in straight sets
Kyle Edmund continued his good run of form with a straight-set win over Feliciano Lopez at the Mexican Open.
Edmund, 25, who won the New York Open earlier in February, beat the 38-year-old Spaniard 6-4 6-1 in Acapulco.
He came through an evenly balanced first set before an early break in the second set put him on his way to a comfortable victory in 68 minutes.
The British number two now faces Australia's Alex Bolt or Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16.
Meanwhile, Britain's wildcard Cameron Norrie, 24, could not sustain his dominant first-set form and fell to a 2-6 6-3 6-3 defeat by France's Adrian Mannarino.