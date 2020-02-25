Dubai Tennis Championships: Dan Evans fights back to beat Fabio Fognini in first round

Dan Evans will face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round

British number one Dan Evans fought back from one set down to beat Italian fourth seed Fabio Fognini in the Dubai Tennis Championships first round.

World number 37 Evans prevailed 3-6 6-4 7-5 in his first meeting with Fognini.

Unable to recover from 4-0 down in the first set, Evans rallied to win five of the final six games to take the second.

Both players lost serve twice in the third set before Evans eventually converted his sixth match point after two hours and 38 minutes.

Evans will now face Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round after the Frenchman also beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5 6-2 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Evans, 29, was knocked out of the Rotterdam Open at the quarter-final stage after losing to defending champion Gael Monfils.

