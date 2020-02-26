Mexican Open: Katie Boulter beats De Lorenzo in Mexico

Katie Boulter is ranked 394th in the world following a back injury

Britain's Katie Boulter is through to the third round of the Mexico Open after coming back from a set down to beat lucky loser Francesca di Lorenzo.

Boulter, 23, defeated Di Lorenzo 2-6 6-3 6-2 after the 22-year-old American had replaced Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who withdrew through illness.

She will now face China's Lin Zhu in the last 16.

Fellow Briton Heather Watson plays Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko in the second round on Wednesday.

Boulter, who was the British number two before suffering a stress fracture in her back last year, has slipped to 394th in the world rankings after reaching a career-high 82 in February 2019.