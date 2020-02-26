Maria Sharapova retires: Five-time Grand Slam champion 'says goodbye' to tennis at 32

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32.

In an article written for Vogue and Vanity Fair, Sharapova said her body "had become a distraction" after a struggle with shoulder injuries.

The Russian won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17 and completed the career slam - all four major titles - by winning the French Open in 2012.

In 2016, she served a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium.

More to follow.