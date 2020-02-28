Dubai Tennis Championships: Dan Evans loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas in semi-finals

Friday's match was the first meeting between Stefano Tsitsipas (right) and Dan Evans

British number one Dan Evans lost 6-2 6-3 to second seed Stefano Tsitsipas in the last four of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Evans, 29, had beaten two seeds - Fabio Fognini and Andrey Rublev - to reach his fourth ATP semi-final.

But he was never able to get a foothold in his first match against 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who won in 81 minutes.

The Greek world number six will face either Serb Novak Djokovic or Gael Monfils of France in the final.

"I just managed to stay solid throughout the whole match," said Tsitsipas, who was runner-up to Roger Federer in Dubai last year.

"I didn't have massive breakdowns and just played a quality of tennis which I enjoyed. I am really impressed by the quality of my game today and I really hope to bring the same and possibly even better in the next round."

Tsitsipas won 90% of the points on his first serve and did not face a break point in the match, while unseeded world number 37 Evans was broken twice in each set as his hopes of making a first final in an ATP 500 event were dashed.