Mexico Open: Heather Watson reaches WTA final in Acapulco

Heather Watson has reached her second WTA final in four months, following defeat in October's Tianjin Open final

Britain's Heather Watson is one win away from her first WTA title in almost four years after beating China's Wang Xiyu to reach the Mexican Open final.

Watson, 27, won 6-4 7-6 (8-6) against her 18-year-old opponent in Friday's semi-final.

The British number two, who has not won a title since the Monterrey Open in March 2016, will play in her fifth tour-level final on Saturday.

She will face Mexican wildcard Renata Zarazua or Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Watson, who is first Briton to reach the Acapulco final, has climbed up to 69th in the world after being ranked outside of the top 100 at the start of the year.

Victory in the final is set to move her into the top 50 for the first time since June 2016.

Zarazua and Fernandez meet later on Friday in Acapulco, following the first men's semi-final between American Taylor Fritz and John Isner.

Spain's world number two Rafael Nadal meets Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov later.