Indian Wells Challenger Series: Britain's Katie Boulter beats Anna Blinkova to reach third round

Katie Boulter has dropped to 396 in the world rankings after missing six months of last season through injury

Britain's Katie Boulter has beaten world number 60 Anna Blinkova in a Challenger Series event at Indian Wells, California, her first victory over a player ranked in the top 100 for more than a year.

Boulter, 23, beat second seed Blinkova 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the second round.

The former British number two was out for six months last year due to a stress fracture in her back.

She will play Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine in the third round.

It was Boulter's first top 100 ranking win since beating American Bernarda Pera, then world number 85, in qualifying for the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in February 2019.

Boulter reached a career-high 82 in the world rankings later that month, but has since slipped to 396 due to her injury absence.