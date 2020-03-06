Monterrey Open: Johanna Konta saves match point to reach semi-final in Mexico

Konta is seeking her fourth WTA title

British number one Johanna Konta saved two match points before sealing a place in the Monterrey Open semi-finals by beating Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

Konta trailed 5-2 in the deciding set and saved match point on the 18-year-old's serve at 5-4 before levelling.

The second seed, ranked 16th in the world, denied world number 89 Potapova again in the third-set tie-break and came through 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-6 (9-7).

She will play Czech world number 57 Marie Bouzkova in the last four.

Konta had gone out in the first round of her three events in 2020 before the run in Mexico.