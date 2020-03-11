Fed Cup Finals in Budapest postponed because of coronavirus

As well as the finals in Budapest, Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off tie with Mexico next month has also been postponed

The inaugural 12-team Fed Cup Finals have been postponed because of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest from 14 to 19 April.

The Hungarian government banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 people earlier on Wednesday - shortly after the ITF Board had taken the decision to postpone the Finals.

The ITF says it is committed to staging the Finals at a later date this year.

April's play-offs are also affected, which means Great Britain's tie in Mexico has been postponed.