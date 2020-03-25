Roger Federer donates 1m Swiss francs to help 'vulnerable families in Switzerland'

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1m Swiss francs (£857,000) "for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland" and have called on others to add their support.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland has imposed a ban on all private and public events and has closed all non-essential businesses until at least 19 April.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Federer, 38, wrote on Instagram.

"Our contribution is just a start.

"We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is the latest in a string of sports stars to pledge money to support those affected by the virus.

Last week, reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep announced on Facebook that she would donate money to pay for medical equipment in her home country of Romania.

In football, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has donated 1m euros (£920,000) to fight the outbreak in Spain and Barcelona forward Messi has contributed the same amount to hospitals in Barcelona and Argentina.

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated 1m euros to three intensive care units for patients suffering from coronavirus at hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

The professional tennis tours are currently suspended until 7 June, with Wimbledon due to take place from 29 June until 12 July.