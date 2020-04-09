Andy Murray signs up for virtual Madrid Open

Andy Murray took on a fan at the China Open last year

Andy Murray will swap his racquet for a controller after he signed up to compete in a virtual version of the Madrid Open at the end of the month.

Sixteen men and 16 women will take part in a four-day online tournament from the comfort and safety of their own homes after the real event was postponed because of coronavirus.

Prize money of 150,000 euros (£131,700) will be directed to good causes - with the winners able to donate part of it to players currently struggling financially.

Those taking part will compete on the Tennis World Tour video game which does not have Murray, 32, as a playable character.

He could choose to play as fellow Briton Kyle Edmund, or maybe step out of his era and play as Andre Agassi or even John McEnroe.

The virtual tournament will take place between 27 and 30 April. All professional tennis has been cancelled until at least 13 July.