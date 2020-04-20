Nicolas Jarry: Chilean gets doping ban backdated and can return in November

Nicolas Jarry was part of a Chile team beaten in the group stages of the Davis Cup finals in November

Chile's Nicolas Jarry will be able to return to tennis on 16 November after his ban for testing positive for two banned substances was backdated.

Jarry provided a sample which contained anabolic agent ligandrol and anabolic steroid stanozolol at the Davis Cup in November.

The 24-year-old had said his positive test was due to "cross-contamination".

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has accepted his explanation and backdated his ban.

The ITF said: "He must serve a period of ineligibility of 11 months and that period of ineligibility is back-dated to start on 16 December 2019, and so ending at midnight on 15 November 2020."

Jarry, the world number 89, had initially been charged on 4 January and was provisionally suspended on 14 January 2020.

He said he had taken "multi-vitamins made in Brazil" that his doctor recommended because they were "guaranteed to be free from banned substances".

He added that he had undergone two urine tests during the Davis Cup in Madrid in November and that the first one was clean before the second detected "levels so low that neither substance could have provided me any performance-enhancing benefit".