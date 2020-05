Sharp terracotta clay courts, luscious backdrops of the Eiffel Tower, rows of pristine Parisians... the French Open is unmistakeable.

This year's tournament, originally scheduled to run from 24 May to 7 June, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wish you were in Paris watching tennis? We hear you. Let us transport you there (sort of) and test your knowledge of Roland Garros...