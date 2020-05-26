Adria Tour: Novak Djokovic adds Marin Cilic and Borna Coric to event

Novak Djokovic
Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic has announced Croatia's Marin Cilic and Borna Coric as the latest players to join an eight-man tournament to tour the Balkans.

Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev - all current or former top-three players - will also take part.

The first leg will take place in Djokovic's hometown of Belgrade on 13 and 14 June.

"I'll do everything in my power to be a good host," said the world number one.

The tournament could be behind closed doors with Serbia's coronavirus containment measures still banning large-scale gatherings.

After the Belgrade event, the tournament will move to the Croatian coastal resort of Zadar with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro pencilled in to host the final two legs.

Each event will feature two pools of four players with the winner of each progressing to a final.

Djokovic has only just returned to Serbia, having spent two months in Spain after visiting his brother Marko in Marbella when lockdown measures came into effect.

"Unlike many other players, I was able to train almost every day because we resided in a house with a tennis court," said Djokovic, who began the 2020 season with a run of 18 straight victories that included capturing a record eighth Australian Open title.

