World Team Tennis: Mixed gender league to begin in July

Greenbrier, in West Virginia, has previously hosted golf tournaments

The World Team Tennis (WTT) season, set to feature Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, will begin on 5 July.

About 500 fans will be able attend the matches, held at a 2,500-capacity court in Greenbrier, in the United States.

"The overwhelming feedback is players want to play and are comfortable doing so in a safe environment," said WTT chief executive Carlos Silva.

British doubles specialist Neal Skupski is signed up to play too.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and American pair Sam Querrey and Tennys Sandgren have been announced as well, along with legendary doubles pairing Bob and Mike Bryan.

Prize money for the 66-match team tournament - in which five-set matches are made up of individual sets of men's and women's singles, plus men's, women's and mixed doubles - has risen to $5m (£4.05m).

Last year's tournament was won by the Springfield Lasers, who beat New York Empire in the final.

Elsewhere, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is playing in an all-Czech tournament in Prague, taking place behind closed doors.