Roger Federer to miss rest of 2020 after further knee operation
- From the section Tennis
Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further operation on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner had the initial arthroscopic surgery in February but said he suffered a "setback" with his rehabilitation.
Professional tennis has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level," the 38-year-old Swiss said.
More to follow.