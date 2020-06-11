Britain's Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Wimbledon may be cancelled this year but the BBC will make sure you can still watch plenty of classic action and hear from the top players.

BBC Sport will have over 50 hours of programming for two weeks from 29 June, including weekday rewinds of memorable matches, an Andy Murray Greatest Hits weekend and a countdown of best finals.

Grab yourself some strawberries and cream while you enjoy matches like the 1992 showpiece between Goran Ivanisevic and Andre Agassi, and the Ann Jones-Billie Jean King final from 1969.

Sue Barker will present a one-hour show, Wimbledon 2020, on BBC Two from 20:00 BST Monday to Friday, where she will be joined in the studio by Tim Henman and Boris Becker to look back on some of the highlights through the years.

Former champions John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova will be there via video link, while current players will reflect on life away from competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

And they won't be doing all the work - viewers can get involved with votes and quizzes on the BBC Sport website. There will even be the chance to send in their attempts at trick shots for review.

From 13:45 on weekdays, there will be a three-hour Wimbledon Rewind on BBC Two, with Clare Balding revisiting classic finals.

On the weekend of 4-5 July, we'll be looking at the career of Britain's three-time Grand Slam singles champion Murray, and the following weekend features a countdown of the best women's and men's Wimbledon finals.

There is also a special documentary - One Day - which will look back on 14 July 2019, when the incredible final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer was being played out at the same time as England's dramatic cricket World Cup triumph.

The various programmes will be available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.