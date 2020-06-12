Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jelena Jankovic played alongside Novak Djokovic at his charity event in Belgrade on Friday

Former world number one Jelena Jankovic is still unsure whether she will resume her tennis career after playing in Novak Djokovic's charity tournament.

Serb Jankovic, who topped the WTA rankings in 2008, played for the first time in nearly three years on Friday.

She has not played professionally since her first-round defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova at the 2017 US Open.

"I've made a full recovery but I don't know if this is a comeback," the 35-year-old told a news conference.

"This is the first time I've held a tennis racket in a very long time and I was as overjoyed as a child in a candy shop.

"The door is open, I never officially retired but I am living a different life now."

Jankovic teamed up with men's world number one Djokovic at his tennis complex in Serbia's capital, Belgrade.

The pair beat Serbia's Davis Cup captain Nenad Zimonjic and 19-year-old prospect Olga Danilovic 7-6 in a mixed doubles contest.