The Arthur Ashe Stadium - the biggest tennis court in the world - hosts the finals

Holding the US Open without fans was "not an easy" decision but the "correct one", says the United States Tennis Association.

The USTA has confirmed the Grand Slam event will be held behind closed doors in New York from 31 August, despite some top players voicing concerns.

"We are confident we have a plan that is safe, viable, and the right thing to do for our sport," the USTA said.

The ATP and WTA Tours, suspended since March, will resume in early August.

There have been no professional tennis events in the past three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Wimbledon Championships were cancelled for the first time since 1945 as a result.

'Historic decision for tennis industry and sports fans'

More details about the US Open were confirmed on Wednesday, a day after organisers said the event had been given approval by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

As expected, Flushing Meadows will host a double tournament with the Cincinnati Open being moved to New York and staged at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre from 22-28 August.

The Grand Slam will take place immediately afterwards, although there will be no qualifying tournament like usual.

There will be no mixed doubles, junior or wheelchair events, while the men's and women's doubles will be reduced to 32-team competitions.

The USTA described holding the two events together in New York as a "historic decision for the tennis industry and sports fans around the world".

"Hosting these tournaments marks an important moment for the sport of tennis, the New York market and the global sporting community," it added.

US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said: "The decision to hold the 2020 US Open without fans was not an easy one, but ultimately it was the correct one.

"To mitigate risk, we must minimise numbers on site. Though we will not have fans on our site, we will engage with tennis fans around the world in new and exciting ways."

How the ATP and WTA Tours will look

The new-look ATP calendar is set to resume on 14 August with the Citi Open in Washington, followed by the Cincinnati Open and US Open double header.

A mini-European clay-court season - featuring the Masters events in Madrid and Rome - will take place the following month and culminate in the French Open at Roland Garros on 27 September.

"Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to begin on 3 August at the Palermo Open in Italy, followed by the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

"It is currently anticipated that tournaments will be held without fans and each tournament will have a limited footprint, with players and essential personnel only," the WTA said.